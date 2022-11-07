A Deathstroke Inc. #14 Micro-Review –

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Deathstroke Inc 14, cover, 2022, Mikel JaninTITLE: Deathstroke Inc. #14
AUTHOR: Ed Brisson
ARTISTS: Dexter Soy, Veronica Gandini (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Mikel Janin.
 RELEASED: October 25, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

At the risk of using an extremely tired term, this issue is pretty badass. Once again, Brisson does a fine job of balancing between Slade the villain and Slade the anti-hero. Make no mistake, this is a bad man right here.

We get a decent amount of carnage in this issue. Soy and Gandini had a good amount of blood to draw…

I’m curious to see where things go in a couple months, after this “Year One” story has wrapped up. It’s been so good that it may be hard to come back to the present day.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

