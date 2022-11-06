A Star Wars #29 Micro-Review – A Masquerade Ball! (Or Not…)

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars 29, cover, 2022, E.M. GistTITLE: Star Wars #29
AUTHOR: Charles Soule
ARTISTS: Ramon Rosanas, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by E.M. Gist.
 RELEASED: November 2, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Another awesome cover from E.M. Gist this month. I love the concept of our Rebel heroes going to some kind of masquerade ball in disguise. Granted, that’s not what actually happens in the issue, which is a downer. But the outfits are still a lot of fun. Especially Luke in the domino mask.

I know I talk about this every few months or so. But I feel passionate enough about it that it’s worth repeating: I hate Luke’s gold lightsaber. Things would be so much more interesting without it.

