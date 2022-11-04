A She-Hulk #7 Micro-Review – The Sexual She-Hulk

Rob Siebert

She-Hulk 7, cover, 2022, Jen BartelTITLE: She-Hulk #7
AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell
ARTISTS: Luca Maresca, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Jen Bartel.
 RELEASED: November 2, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue sees Jen represent a supervillain’s cyborg doppleganger who’s being tried for the crimes of the genuine article. Now that‘s the kind of lawyer work I want to see her doing!

Things get a little sexy in the early portion of this issue. I know it’s nothing new to see She-Hulk portrayed in a sexy light. But as a newer She-Hulk reader, it feels a little weird to me. After all, you rarely if ever see her male counterpart used that way, do you?

