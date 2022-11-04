A Poison Ivy #6 Micro-Review – Billions Selling Band-Aids

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Poison Ivy #6

AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson

ARTISTS: Marcio Takara, Brian Level, Jay Leisten (Co-Inker), Arif Prianto (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Cover by Jessica Fong.

RELEASED: November 1, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

“This planet is too far gone to save, Pamela. It needs a revolution, but all it wants is a Band-Aid. So we might as well make billions selling Band-Aids.”

That’s a little dialogue from Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man. Somehow it’s both insightful and villainous.

Actually, there are few great quotes like that in this issue. It’s one of Wilson’s strongest. She’s mindset she’s giving Ivy is very right for the character: That if heroes can’t bring Earth back from the brink of ecological doom, then perhaps a villain can…

