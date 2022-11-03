Toy Chest Theater: Power Rangers by Michael Whisman

Someone left a comment on this image from Michael Whisman that says, “This pic is a whole time machine.” They’re not wrong, are they?

I’m a sucker for the Power Rangers Lightning Collection. So why I saw Whisman had used the heads from some of the LC figures for this image, I bit. I’m not sure which figures he used for the bodies (though I suspect Jason and Tommy are Street Fighter figures). But it all looks fairly natural and seamless.

The Angel Grove Gym and Juice Bar never had an arcade machine, did it? It did have a pachinko machine in that one episode, though…

