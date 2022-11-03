The New Champion of Shazam! #3 Micro-Review – The Appeal of Talking Animals

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The New Champion of Shazam! #3

AUTHOR: Josie Campbell

ARTISTS: Evan “Doc” Shaner, Becca Carey (Letterer)

RELEASED: November 1, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I was sad when this story took a month off in October. I missed it.

I’m equally sad this is our penultimate issue. I’ve talked about the potential New Champion has as an ongoing series. But we could have gotten another, say, two issues out of this.

At this point in the story, Mary’s pet bunny can’t talk to her anymore. That saddens me. Never underestimate the charm and appeal of talking animals, I suppose.

Evan “Doc” Shaner’s art continues to be pitch perfect for Mary Marvel. More of him in the DC Universe, please.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.