The New Champion of Shazam! #3 Micro-Review – The Appeal of Talking Animals

The New Champion of Shazam 3, cover, 2022, Evan Doc ShanerTITLE: The New Champion of Shazam! #3
AUTHOR: Josie Campbell
ARTISTS: Evan “Doc” Shaner, Becca Carey (Letterer)
 RELEASED: November 1, 2022

I was sad when this story took a month off in October. I missed it.

I’m equally sad this is our penultimate issue. I’ve talked about the potential New Champion has as an ongoing series. But we could have gotten another, say, two issues out of this.

At this point in the story, Mary’s pet bunny can’t talk to her anymore. That saddens me. Never underestimate the charm and appeal of talking animals, I suppose.

Evan “Doc” Shaner’s art continues to be pitch perfect for Mary Marvel. More of him in the DC Universe, please.

