A TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures #2 Micro-Review – Faithful and Fittingly Cartoony

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT Saturday Morning Adventures 2, cover, 2022, Tim LattieTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #2
AUTHOR: Erik Burnham
ARTISTS: Tim Lattie, Sarah Myer (Colorist), Jake M. Wood (Letterer)
 RELEASED: November 2, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue feels even more like an episode of the cartoon than the last one. Which is to say that Burnham, Lattie, and this crew are doing their job well. You know a throwback book like this is working when you can hear the voice actors as you’re reading.

It all feels faithful and fittingly cartoony. We’ve got Shredder and Krang bickering like an old married couple, Raph making bad puns, and a crowd-surfing rock monster! Raph and Mikey even break the fourth wall at one point! Vernon’s facial expressions are also a joy.

