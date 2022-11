By Rob Siebert

I’m not sure whether cartoonist Shaun Yeo intended to evoke the look of the original black and white TMNT comic books with this piece. But he did, didn’t he?

Granted, he made it his own. If you look at the rest of his portfolio, this looks like a Shaun Yeo piece. But it’s got just enough Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in it to feel like a throwback. And a quality one at that.

