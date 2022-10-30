Power Rangers Beast Morphers, “Scrozzle’s Revenge” Review

***As big a Power Rangers fan as I am, I must admit: I’m a little behind on modern PR. Here’s where I attempt to fix that, as I check out episodes of Power Rangers Beast Morphers!***

SERIES: Power Rangers Beast Morphers

EPISODE: S26:E22. “Scrozzle’s Revenge”

STARRING: Rorrie D. Travis, Jazz Baduwalia, Jacqueline Scislowski, Abraham Rodriguez, Jamie Linehan (Voice)

WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Maiya Thompson, James Collins, Cameron Dixon

DIRECTOR: Oliver Driver

PREMIERE DATE: December 14, 2019

SYNOPSIS: Scrozzle launches an attack during the holiday season.



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The more I see of Scrozzle, the more convinced I am that he’s a henchman who could have taken a crack at being a main villain. He’s got a great evil mind. And he’s still out there working at it despite his team taking a big L in “Evox: Upgraded.” Heck, in this episode he even gets in a zord and battles the Rangers himself! You’ve got to respect that.



Nice to see the Rangers’ parents each get a little montage on this holiday clip show. As I’ve indicated previously, there’ve been seasons where the Rangers’ parents haven’t been seen, or even alluded to.

We see the Rangers battling Infernotron, as a car in the background is lit ablaze with pink fire. I guess we can count them lucky that those flames never reached the gas tank. And that was before they blew up a monster right in front of it. Somebody needs to get these kids into a fire safety course!

I know it’s the holiday season and what not. But if I’m in charge, the minute Steel accidentally zaps Ravi and turns him into a Christmas ornament, he’s off the team. Or at the very least suspended for a little while. Dude can’t be doin’ that.

Santa Claus makes an appearance in this episode, as he’s prone to doing in Power Rangers holiday shows. I had just assumed PR kept getting different actors to play the role. But that’s not the case. The show has actually used the same actor, Bob Sumner, to play Santa Claus since Dino Charge back in 2015. Sumner also played Fresno Bob in RPM. It’s not every actor that can pull off playing both a crime boss and St Nick…

