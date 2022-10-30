A TMNT: The Armageddon Game #2 Micro-Review – Biting Off Too Much?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #2

AUTHOR: Tom Waltz

ARTISTS: Vincenzo Federici, Matt Herms (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: October 26, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue leans largely in a sci-fi direction, as two of our heroes go with the Neutrinos to an “intergalactic slash interdimensional way station.” There they meet a character that longtime TMNT comic book readers will recognize…

It’s all a bit of a drag for me, though. I’m much more interested in those four imposter Turtles we see on the cover, and what they’re doing to ruin the reputations of their counterparts.

There are a lot of things going on in this Armageddon Game story. I’m starting to wonder if it’s biting off more than it can chew.

