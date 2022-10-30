A TMNT: The Armageddon Game #2 Micro-Review – Biting Off Too Much?

TMNT The Armageddon Game 2, cover, 2022, Vincenzo FedericiTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #2
AUTHOR: Tom Waltz
ARTISTS: Vincenzo Federici, Matt Herms (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)
 RELEASED: October 26, 2022

This issue leans largely in a sci-fi direction, as two of our heroes go with the Neutrinos to an “intergalactic slash interdimensional way station.” There they meet a character that longtime TMNT comic book readers will recognize…

It’s all a bit of a drag for me, though. I’m much more interested in those four imposter Turtles we see on the cover, and what they’re doing to ruin the reputations of their counterparts.

There are a lot of things going on in this Armageddon Game story. I’m starting to wonder if it’s biting off more than it can chew.

