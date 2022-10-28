The Variants #4 Micro-Review – The Toilet Bowl Smash

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Variants 4, cover, 2022, Phil NotoTITLE: The Variants #4
AUTHOR: Gail Simone
ARTISTS: Phil Noto, Cory Petit (Letterer)
 RELEASED: October 26, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s a scene early in this issue where Jessica Jones attacks an alt-universe version of herself, and smashes her head through a toilet bowl. That’s just surreal enough to be brilliant.

There’s an X-Men character who shows up kinda randomly in this issue to serve telepathic purposes. That left a little bit of distaste in my mouth. Instead of doing that, why not just create and use a telepathic variant of Jessica? It would certainly fit with the story. Plus, Jessica Jones as an X-Man? I’d be game to see it.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.