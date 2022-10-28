The Amazing Spider-Man #12 Micro-Review – Sympathy For the Devil

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Amazing Spider-Man 12, cover, 2022, Hobgoblin, John Romita Jr.TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #12
AUTHOR: Zeb Wells
ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)
 RELEASED: October 26, 2022

I love the idea of a glider fight between Spidey and Hobgoblin. To this issue’s credit, it really delivers on that idea.

So it’s been 12 issues now, and we have yet to really follow up on the revelation from issue #1 about Mary Jane’s family. Is that a let-down? Or is it simply long-term storytelling? Maybe both?

Norman Osborn seems to get more and more sympathetic with each issue. Zeb Wells deserves a lot of credit for that. It’s not easy to have sympathy for the devil. Even when he’s not acting like the devil…

