Toy Chest Theater: Darth Vader by Tanner Scott Mielken

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

So would this be…an inverted parody?

More than three decades after its release, Spaceballs remains the definitive Star Wars parody. Frankly, it’s not even a close race. Most of us who’ve seen the movie no doubt recall the moment when Colonel Sandurz (played by George Wyner) walks in on Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) playing with his dolls. Personally, I’d call them action figures. But that’s neither here nor there…

In this image, Tanner Scott Mielken takes that scene from a Spaceballs and flips it on its head, using the character that’s actually being parodied to parody that parody. Make sense?

It doesn’t hurt that it’s funny just to see Darth Vader playing with dolls. So even if you haven’t seen Spaceballs, it works.

Incidentally, if you haven’t seen Spaceballs then run, do not walk, and find it. I’ll even help you: You can stream it for free on YouTube.

