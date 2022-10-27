Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101 Micro-Review – A Fresh Start?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101

AUTHOR: Melissa Flores

ARTISTS: Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by Mateus Manhanini.

RELEASED: October 26, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m coming back to BOOM’s MMPR stuff after being away for a little while. I was hoping for a fresh start. I’d say I got about half of one, which I’ll take.

Simona Di Gianfelice takes to the Rangers and their world very well. Her fight sequences have a nice energy to them, and her villains look suitably menacing. Except in the case of Goldar, who in this issue we see in a terrified state. Now that’s something different.

Two other things in this issue that are different: Dragonzord in flying mode, and the Rangers paintballing. I dig both.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.