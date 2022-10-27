A Thunderbolts #3 Micro-Review – Super-Powered Intelligent Talking Russian Primates

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Thunderbolts #3
AUTHOR: Jim Zub
ARTISTS: Netho Diaz, Victor Olazaba (Inker), Java Tartaglia (Colorist), Ariana Maher & Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Sean Izaakse & Nolan Woodard.
 RELEASED: October 26, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

That’s right, folks: Super-powered intelligent talking Russian primates. Unleashed at a zoo, no less. At least they’re not slingin’ poo…

Things get a little more serious this month, as Hawkeye, Spectrum, and Gutsen Glory (Yes, that’s really  his name.) come into conflict over leadership of the team. This book is on the comedic side, for sure. But it’s nice to see that Zub and this team can crank up the interpersonal drama too.

And yes, I still love Eegro the Unbreakable. More Eegro, please.

