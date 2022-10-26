Power Rangers Dino Fury, “Bad Vibes” Review

Rob Siebert

Garcia family, Power Rangers Dino Fury, Bad VibesSERIES: Power Rangers Dino Fury
 EPISODE: S29:E19. “Bad Vibes”
STARRING: Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, Chance Perez, Jordan Fite
WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Johnny Hartmann
DIRECTOR: Charlie Haskell
PREMIERE DATE: September 29, 2022
 SYNOPSIS: Izzy and Javi are turned against the Rangers as part of an evil plan.

New around here? Check out the Power Rangers review archive!

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I didn’t expect Wreckmate to stick around as long as he has. I suppose that’s why I haven’t appreciated him as much as I perhaps should have. Heck, he’s a pirate monster! What’s not to like? Also John Leigh, his voice actor, does a great job with the character.

Is “evil Javi” lowering his register in the scene with Void Queen? If so, why? Is he channeling his inner Darth Vader? I wonder if they told him to do that. What’s all the more odd is that he only does it in that scene.

So anybody who uses Dino Master Mode gets to wear the spiffy cape, huh? That’s kinda cool. It’s not just something for the Red or Gold Ranger.

Amelia makes a crack about Clawfare, this episode’s monster (shown below left), looking like a doctor in the white coat. Me? I kind of love the look.

Clawfare, Void King, Power Rangers Dino Fury, Bad Vibes

Izzy and Javi’s love for their parents breaks the evil spell. That’s kinda sweet. Not the spin you usually get for that kind of thing. Especially when you consider we never met any Ranger parents during certain seasons.

When the Garcia family all come together on stage to sing, watch J-Borg in the background. Victoria Abbott is hamming it up with some stiff, robotic arm waving.

But Void Queen is kind of…booby, isn’t she? It’s easy to gloss over when you consider it’s just a costume. But yeah, they’re out there.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

One thought on “Power Rangers Dino Fury, “Bad Vibes” Review

  1. Pingback: Primary Ignition‘s Power Rangers Review Archive | Primary Ignition

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.