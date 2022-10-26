Power Rangers Dino Fury, “Bad Vibes” Review

SERIES: Power Rangers Dino Fury

EPISODE: S29:E19. “Bad Vibes”

STARRING: Russell Curry, Hunter Deno, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, Chance Perez, Jordan Fite

WRITERS: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale, Johnny Hartmann

DIRECTOR: Charlie Haskell

PREMIERE DATE: September 29, 2022

SYNOPSIS: Izzy and Javi are turned against the Rangers as part of an evil plan.



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I didn’t expect Wreckmate to stick around as long as he has. I suppose that’s why I haven’t appreciated him as much as I perhaps should have. Heck, he’s a pirate monster! What’s not to like? Also John Leigh, his voice actor, does a great job with the character.

Is “evil Javi” lowering his register in the scene with Void Queen? If so, why? Is he channeling his inner Darth Vader? I wonder if they told him to do that. What’s all the more odd is that he only does it in that scene.

So anybody who uses Dino Master Mode gets to wear the spiffy cape, huh? That’s kinda cool. It’s not just something for the Red or Gold Ranger.

Amelia makes a crack about Clawfare, this episode’s monster (shown below left), looking like a doctor in the white coat. Me? I kind of love the look.

Izzy and Javi’s love for their parents breaks the evil spell. That’s kinda sweet. Not the spin you usually get for that kind of thing. Especially when you consider we never met any Ranger parents during certain seasons.

When the Garcia family all come together on stage to sing, watch J-Borg in the background. Victoria Abbott is hamming it up with some stiff, robotic arm waving.

But Void Queen is kind of…booby, isn’t she? It’s easy to gloss over when you consider it’s just a costume. But yeah, they’re out there.

