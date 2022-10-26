A Detective Comics #1065 Micro-Review – Downright Trippy

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Detective Comics #1065

AUTHORS: Ram V, Simon Spurrier

ARTISTS: Rafael Albuquerque, Hayden Sherman, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Nick Filardi (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer). Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Evan Cagle.

RELEASED: October 25, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a moment in this issue where Jim Gordon is with a vulnerable Batman, and it’s suggested that he take Batman’s mask off. He replies that he thinks he knows who’s under there, but he doesn’t want to know. I loved that. That’s perfect. That’s the philosophy Gordon should have as it relates to Batman.

I was excited to see Hayden Sherman’s name on the back-up for this issue. He’s been doing great work at IDW and Image recently. Sherman and Nick Filardi give us a Two-Face story that gets downright trippy.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.