Astonishing Art: Three Jokers by Dan Amyotte

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Three Jokers had its critics. I was one of them. But if you go in with the idea that it’s sort of a non-canon thought experiment, it’s actually fairly enjoyable. (Even though it was thought to be in canon at the time. Nowadays it’s clearly not.)

Here we have Dan Amyotte giving us his take on one of Jason Fabok’s covers for Three Jokers, using versions of the character from Batman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures, and Justice League. All voiced by the great Mark Hamill, of course. This piece actually makes me want to see a “Timmverse” take on Three Jokers. We’ll never see that, of course. But again, it’s a fun thought experiment.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.