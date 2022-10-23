Batman – One Bad Day: The Penguin #1 Micro-Review – The Underachiever

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman – One Bad Day: The Penguin #1

AUTHOR: John Ridley

ARTISTS: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer)

RELEASED: October 18, 2022

This one wasn’t quite as gripping as the Riddler or Two-Face issues. If you’re looking for something with more of a character-driven punch, I’d recommend Joker’s Asylum: Penguin #1 or Penguin: Pain and Predjudice.

Still, John Ridley is a respectable choice to take on the Penguin, as he excels at grounded, street-level stories. Camuncoli, Smith, and Prianto also turn in a respectable artistic performance. It’s not that this is a bad issue, per se. But it does underachieve compared to its predecessors.

