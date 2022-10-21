The Flash #787 Micro-Review – “Macho Man” Randy Savage…?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #787

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Fernando Pasarin, Matt Ryan (Inker), Jeromy Cox (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: October 18, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue is a fun little one-off about the Flash encountering an intergalactic, multiversal pro wrestling group. His tag team partner (shown on the cover) seems to be a purple amalgamation of Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and Magnum T.A. There’s even a championship belt that looks like the classic Intercontinental Title.

As a wrestling fan, I found this one to be fun. Not too serious, and not the most dramatic Flash issue I’ve ever read. But still fun.

