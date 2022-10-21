A GCPD: The Blue Wall #1 Micro-Review – Gotham Central: The Next Generation?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: GCPD: The Blue Wall #1

AUTHOR: John Ridley

ARTISTS: Stefano Raffaele, Brad Anderson (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer). Cover by Reiko Murakami.

RELEASED: October 18, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Is this the spiritual successor to Gotham Central that some of us have been waiting almost two decades for? Hard to say at this point. Especially since The Blue Wall is only going to be six issues.

But I must say, Gotham Central fans should be happy with this. Everything, from art to characters to story, feels very gritty and ground-level. This could easily have been the first issue to an ongoing series. Sort of a Gotham Central: The Next Generation type thing. This one is on my pull-list for sure.

