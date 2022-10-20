Toy Chest Theater: “I Am Here, My Son.”

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

As far as toy photography is concerned, those Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie figures from NECA are like the gift that keeps on giving.

TMNT, Splinter and Raph, dr mumbles

This image from @dr_mumbles recreates a moment from the film where Splinter is comforting Raphael, telling him, “I am here, my son.” It’s a fine shot in that regard. But what I really dig is how Splinter is lit. He’s cast in white light, which suggests he might be dead. I like that idea of Splinter watching over his son from beyond the realm of the living.

Granted, it also helps that Splinter is dead in the IDW comic books right now. I say “right now” because we know he’ll be back…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.