A Nightwing #97 Micro-Review – The Return of [Redacted]

Rob Siebert

TITLE: Nightwing #97
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Bruno Redondo, Geraldo Borges, Caio Filipe (Co-Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer)
 RELEASED: October 18, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

The ending of this issue really surprised me. We see the return of a character from an era on this Nightwing title that I didn’t think we were going to touch on again. At least not so soon. I kind of thought we were all just going to pretend like it never happened.

On another note entirely, this issue sees Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon have intimate relations while a mobster sits in the next room. Kinda hot, though I doubt Batman would approve.

