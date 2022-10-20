A <i<Batman/Superman: World's Finest #8 Micro-Review – Thunder and Steel

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #8

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)

RELEASED: October 18, 2022

More old school Teen Titans in this issue, which prompts me to reiterate: When are we giving Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain a Titans title?

This cover is a neat little homage to the original Batman #1 cover from 1940. Somewhat subtle. But once you recognize it, it’s pretty cool.

The obvious instability that Mark Waid injects into David, a.k.a. Boy Thunder, is compelling. The reader can see what’s coming a mile away. But of course, the characters can’t. Not even the world’s greatest detective.

