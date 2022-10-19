A Batman vs. Robin #2 Micro-Review – The Mystic Route

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman vs. Robin 2, cover, 2022, Mahmud Asrar, Nathan FairbairnTITLE: Batman vs. Robin #2
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Mahmud Asrar, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Asrar & Nathan Fairbairn.
 RELEASED: October 11, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This story is diving heavily into the magic and mystic corner of the DC Universe. Waid is even using Nezha, a mystic villain featured in his run on World’s Finest. There’s nothing wrong with this approach, per se. But I do question if it’s what people want to read in a book called Batman vs. Robin.

It’s great to have Alfred back, though. Even if it’s strictly contained to this book. And likely just for a short time. *sigh*

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.