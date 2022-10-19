A Batman vs. Robin #2 Micro-Review – The Mystic Route

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman vs. Robin #2

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Mahmud Asrar, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Asrar & Nathan Fairbairn.

RELEASED: October 11, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This story is diving heavily into the magic and mystic corner of the DC Universe. Waid is even using Nezha, a mystic villain featured in his run on World’s Finest. There’s nothing wrong with this approach, per se. But I do question if it’s what people want to read in a book called Batman vs. Robin.

It’s great to have Alfred back, though. Even if it’s strictly contained to this book. And likely just for a short time. *sigh*

