Toy Chest Theater: Ghost Rider by Off the Shelf Pictures

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

“That can’t be real fire…can it?”

That was my first thought when I saw this image from Off the Shelf Pictures. I’ve seen toy photographers do a lot. But setting a figure on fire?!?

And yet, the original post is accompanied by a little behind-the-scenes clip, and…yup. That’s real fire. Kudos for making Ghost Rider look as good as he’s ever looked in toy form. And kudos for speed! For obvious reasons, the window for getting this shot has got to be short. Like, really short.

