The Amazing Spider-Man #11 Micro-Review – Instant Heat

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #11

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: October 12, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

As relatively new parent, scenes where bad guys kidnap or generally mess with little children hit different now. So Hobgoblin got instant heat with me early in this issue.

I’ve been a critic of John Romita Jr’s in the past. But I will say this: He draws a really good Hobgoblin. He gives a great texture to the character’s costume.

Zeb Wells is doing a good job making Norman Osborn sympathetic, like someone who’s trying to genuinely redeem himself. Thus, it’ll be all the more heart-wrenching when he inevitably goes back to the dark side.

