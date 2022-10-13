A Star Wars #28 Micro-Review – A Forgettable Journey

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars #28

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Andres Genolet, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by E.M. Gist.

RELEASED: October 12, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue sees Luke Skywalker travel to Coruscant, the epicenter of the Galactic Empire. You’d think that’d be a pretty big, dramatic deal, right? But Luke makes pretty quick work of his mission, and gets right back to the Rebel Fleet. I get that he’s, y’know…Luke Skywalker. But that’s still pretty anticlimactic.

I’m hoping this isn’t the last we see of this family of Imperial double-agents. I was slow to get into their story, but they grew on me.

E.M. Gist keeps knocking it out of the park. He captures Luke’s likeness damn near perfectly.

