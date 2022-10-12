Epic Covers: The Walking Dead Deluxe #48 by Julian Totino Tedesco

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a page in The Walking Dead #148 (of which The Walking Dead Deluxe #48 is a full color reprint) where…well, I won’t spoil it. But something very bad happens to Lori Grimes and the Grimes family. Like, very, very bad.

For this new variant cover, Julian Totino Tedesco gives us his partial take on that horrible moment. For those of us who’ve read the issue, it brings us back to that haunting page. New readers, on the other hand, are given a vivid preview of what’s to come…

