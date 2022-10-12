Epic Covers: The Walking Dead Deluxe #48 by Julian Totino Tedesco

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s a page in The Walking Dead #148 (of which The Walking Dead Deluxe #48 is a full color reprint) where…well, I won’t spoil it. But something very bad happens to Lori Grimes and the Grimes family. Like, very, very bad.

For this new variant cover, Julian Totino Tedesco gives us his partial take on that horrible moment. For those of us who’ve read the issue, it brings us back to that haunting page. New readers, on the other hand, are given a vivid preview of what’s to come…

The Walking Dead Deluxe 48, Julian Totino Tedesco

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

