Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Arrow #1 Micro-Review – Better Together

TITLE: Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Arrow #1

AUTHORS: Stephanie Phillips, Dennis Culver

ARTISTS: Clayton Henry, Nik Virella, Marcelo Maiolo (Colorist), Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Henry& Maiolo.

RELEASED: October 11, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue’s feature is supposed to be about Green Arrow, with a back-up that’s about Green Arrow and Black Canary as a couple. But in truth, both stories are more or less about Ollie and Dinah. So they may as well have told one larger story about the two of them, as opposed to a larger one and a smaller one.

Artistically, both stories look great. But from a character insight perspective the back-up is stronger, as Pariah learns that he’s better off imprisoning Ollie and Dinah together than apart…

