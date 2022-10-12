Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Arrow #1 Micro-Review – Better Together

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Arrow #1
AUTHORS: Stephanie Phillips, Dennis Culver
ARTISTS: Clayton Henry, Nik Virella, Marcelo Maiolo (Colorist), Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Henry& Maiolo.
 RELEASED: October 11, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue’s feature is supposed to be about Green Arrow, with a back-up that’s about Green Arrow and Black Canary as a couple. But in truth, both stories are more or less about Ollie and Dinah. So they may as well have told one larger story about the two of them, as opposed to a larger one and a smaller one.

Artistically, both stories look great. But from a character insight perspective the back-up is stronger, as Pariah learns that he’s better off imprisoning Ollie and Dinah together than apart…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.