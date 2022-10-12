A Superman: Son of Kal-El #16 Micro-Review – Daddy’s Back

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Superman Son of Kal-El 16, cover, 2022, Travis Moore, Tamra BonvillainTITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #16
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Cian Tormey, Ruairi Coleman, Romulo Fajardo Jr. (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Travis Moore & Tamra Bonvillain.
 RELEASED: October 11, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

We knew that Jon Kent’s father, the classic Superman, would be back eventually. That’s just how superhero comics work. But I wish Jon was allowed to remain the one and only Superman for awhile longer. In many ways, he’s a character that better reflects the world we live in now.

The impetus is on DC now to keep Jon Kent special, and not allow him to fade into the background.

We see the Ultra-Humanite in this issue, and he looks about as imposing and scary as I’ve ever seen him. My hat’s off to our artists for that.

