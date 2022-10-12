A Batgirls #11 Micro-Review – Arkham Zoo?!?

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batgirls 11, cover, 2022, Jorge Corona, Sarah SternTITLE: Batgirls #11
AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad
ARTISTS: Neil Googe, Scott Godlewski, Wayne Faucher (Co-Inker), Rico Renzi (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.
 RELEASED: October 11, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Cloonan and Conrad are doing a nice job making the Gotham Academy characters feel important and relevant to Batgirls. I never read GA, but always heard good things.

As I’m a stickler for this sort of thing, I have to point out that while there is a zoo in this issue, there is in fact no Arkham Zoo as the cover suggests. No pack of tigers surrounding our heroes either.

Who would you keep at Arkham Zoo, anyway? All the animal-themed villains? The Penguin? Killer Croc? Man-Bat?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

