A Batgirls #11 Micro-Review – Arkham Zoo?!?

TITLE: Batgirls #11

AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Neil Googe, Scott Godlewski, Wayne Faucher (Co-Inker), Rico Renzi (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.

RELEASED: October 11, 2022

Cloonan and Conrad are doing a nice job making the Gotham Academy characters feel important and relevant to Batgirls. I never read GA, but always heard good things.

As I’m a stickler for this sort of thing, I have to point out that while there is a zoo in this issue, there is in fact no Arkham Zoo as the cover suggests. No pack of tigers surrounding our heroes either.

Who would you keep at Arkham Zoo, anyway? All the animal-themed villains? The Penguin? Killer Croc? Man-Bat?

