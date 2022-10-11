Astonishing Art: She-Hulk and Daredevil by Mike Hartigan

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

How sad is it that I haven’t even seen Daredevil’s appearance on She-Hulk, and yet I’m pretty much fully aware of all the “controversy” said appearance generated among some fans. Oye…

On paper it works though, doesn’t it? They’re both lawyers. They’re both superheroes. They have a lot in common! What’s the big deal?

Here’s Mike Hartigan making Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock look like a power couple in his own fun, animated way.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.