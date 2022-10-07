A TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures #1 Micro-Review – That ’80s Feel

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #1

AUTHOR: Erik Burnham

ARTISTS: Tim Lattie, Sarah Myer (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: October 5, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Inevitably, one of the goals of a book like this is to recapture the feel of the original product. In this case, the classic 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon show.

As someone who grew up on that show, I’d say this issue hits the mark. The script about the Turtles being sucked into a video game feels like something that would have come out of the series. Burnham has the characters down pat.

Lattie and Myer’s art also has a fun, colorful, series-evocative look to it, with a few classic TMNT video game Easter eggs thrown in.

