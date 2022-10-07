A Poison Ivy #5 Micro-Review – Evil Groot?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Poison Ivy #5

AUTHOR: G. Willow Wilson

ARTISTS: Marcio Takara, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano (Co-Inker), Arif Priano (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer). Cover by Jessica Fong.

RELEASED: October 4, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I promise, the villain in this issue isn’t evil Groot. Even though from the cover it kind of looks like an evil version of Groot. (It’s actually Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man.)

In all seriousness, this issue largely feels like an abuse victim (Ivy) going back and confronting her abuser (Woodrue) after many years. It’s empowering for Ivy in that sense, albeit also very…floral?

Takara’s and Prianto’s art still has that sensual quality too it, even in a story without any sensuality in it. It’s as good a fit for Poison Ivy as any art I’ve ever seen.

