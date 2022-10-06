Toy Chest Theater: Wolverine and Hulk by Michael David

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

It’s not surprising that I’ve got Wolverine on the brain these days, what with the recent announcement about Hugh Jackman returning to play the character in Deadpool 3. The movie should be a lot of fun, and hopefully it winds up being something special.

Something else that’s a lot of fun? This shot from Michael David. Hulk and Logan go way back, as the latter made his first appearance in 1974’s The Incredible Hulk #185. Having Hulk be out of focus as he throws Wolvie toward the camera is a simple trick. But in this case, it’s effective. Also, the blood on the claws is a really nice touch. Perhaps more than anything else, it creates the vibe that these two are in the midst of a battle.

Wolverine, Hulk, melonseed_man, Michael David

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.