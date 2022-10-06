Toy Chest Theater: Wolverine and Hulk by Michael David

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It’s not surprising that I’ve got Wolverine on the brain these days, what with the recent announcement about Hugh Jackman returning to play the character in Deadpool 3. The movie should be a lot of fun, and hopefully it winds up being something special.

Something else that’s a lot of fun? This shot from Michael David. Hulk and Logan go way back, as the latter made his first appearance in 1974’s The Incredible Hulk #185. Having Hulk be out of focus as he throws Wolvie toward the camera is a simple trick. But in this case, it’s effective. Also, the blood on the claws is a really nice touch. Perhaps more than anything else, it creates the vibe that these two are in the midst of a battle.

