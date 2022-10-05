The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1 Micro-Review – Laughing Across America

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Joker the Man Who Stopped Laughing 1, cover, 2022, Carmine di GiandomenicoTITLE: The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #1
AUTHOR: Matthew Rosenberg
ARTISTS: Carmine Di Giandomenico, Francesco Francavilla, Arif Prianto (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer)
 RELEASED: October 4, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

James Tynion IV’s Joker series is a tough act to follow. But thus far, Matthew Rosenberg and this team have done a nice job running with the baton, so to speak.

Our titular villain travels to Los Angeles in this issue, in what I hope is the beginning of a cross-country story of sorts for him.

Francesco Frankavilla does the back-up story about Joker crushing on Power Girl. His art and colors are always great to see. Though I wish he had a better handle on the Joker’s trademark lips and smile.

