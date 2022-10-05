Epic Covers: Carlos Pacheco’s Last Piece

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This week’s “Epic Covers” comes to us on an extremely sad note.

On his Twitter page, Carlos Pacheco announced last week that this cover to Damage Control #2 would be his last piece. Not because he’s going into retirement, but because he’s been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It’s a horrific disease which I saw up close for a story I did back in my newspaper days.

But Pacheco can hang his hat one a stellar career in the comic book industry that has spanned over 30 years. And here’s to going out on a high note, not to mention one that comes with a smile…

Godspeed, good sir. Our hearts are with you.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.