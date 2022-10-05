A Thunderbolts #2 Micro-Review – Eegro the Unbreakable!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Thunderbolts #2

AUTHOR: Jim Zub

ARTISTS: Sean Isaakse, Java Tartaglia (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Isaakse & Chris O’Halloran.

RELEASED: September 28, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This new Thunderbolts series has been quite enjoyable thus far. It consistently makes me chuckle. Considering it’s tone, that means it’s doing what it’s designed to do.

I’m kind of in love with Eegro the Unbreakable, both from a writing and design perspective. I’m thrilled we’ll be seeing more of him.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.