A Thunderbolts #2 Micro-Review – Eegro the Unbreakable!

Thunderbolts 2, cover, 2022, Sean Izaakse, Chris O'HalloranTITLE: Thunderbolts #2
AUTHOR: Jim Zub
ARTISTS: Sean Isaakse, Java Tartaglia (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer). Cover by Isaakse & Chris O’Halloran.
 RELEASED: September 28, 2022

This new Thunderbolts series has been quite enjoyable thus far. It consistently makes me chuckle. Considering it’s tone, that means it’s doing what it’s designed to do.

I’m kind of in love with Eegro the Unbreakable, both from a writing and design perspective. I’m thrilled we’ll be seeing more of him.

