A Batman #128 Micro-Review – Zur-En-Arrh: Year One?

TITLE: Batman #128

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero, Tomeu Morey (Colorist), Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: October 4, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Since he took the wheel on Batman, Chip Zdarsky’s back-up stories have been particularly strong. So much so that I’ve actually enjoyed them more than the main features. For the last few months we had a tale centered around Catwoman. This month begins “I Am a Gun,” which takes us back to the origin of the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh.

Leonardo Romero and Jordie Bellaire’s art is what really make it stand out for me. It reminds me quite a bit of what Robin: Year One and Batgirl: Year One looked like. That’s to say, it’s great work.

