Astonishing Art: MMPR by Raptor Ranger

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m not really a fan of “dark” takes on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Certainly there’s a portion of the fandom that enjoys it, but it’s never really been my cup of tea…

Still, great art speaks for itself. And that’s exactly what we get from Raptor Ranger here. I’ve got a soft spot for season one Goldar, and the dark look definitely suits him. Especially with the glowing red eyes. Raptor Ranger definitely depicts him as someone you wouldn’t want to run into in a dark alley.

Also, note the little Easter egg on the far right. That little “Broom Beetle” poster is a nod to the season two episode, “The Beetle Invasion.”

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.