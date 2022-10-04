A Sword of Azrael #3 Micro-Review – A Hero’s Mental Anguish

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Sword of Azrael #3

AUTHOR: Dan Watters

ARTISTS: Nikola Cizmesija, Marissa Louise (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer). Cover by Cizmesija & Romulo Fajardo Jr.

RELEASED: October 4, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a great page in this issue that depicts Jean-Paul Valley’s inner struggle with Azrael. The line work is great. But what really makes it pop are Marissa Louise’s colors. She gives us a blaze of clashing hues that wonderfully depict our hero’s mental anguish.

Speaking of anguish, we see some dead bodies in this issue that have been hacked up by Azrael’s flaming sword. Call me a sick man, but I kind of like that. It shows us there are consequences when he lights up that sword and starts going to town.

