Epic Covers: Tim Drake: Robin #1 by Sweeney Boo

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This week’s Tim Drake: Robin #1 has been a long time coming. As in, more than 10 years. Tim’s Red Robin series, which was really good, ended when the New 52 began. Then he got that awful costume, and he was downplayed, and it was just bad, and-

I fear I’ve gotten off topic.

I always appreciate when artists create content that’s sexy without beating us over the head with it. That’s exactly what Sweeney Boo does with this variant cover for Tim Drake: Robin #1. Yes, it shows off Tim’s muscles. But it’s all in the hand being behind the ear. It creates a shy sexuality that’s fitting, given all the emphasis on Tim being bisexual over the last year. That’s something that will no doubt be explored in this new series.

Here’s to a new era of Tim Drake stories!

Tim Drake Robin 1, cover, 2022, Sweeney Boo

