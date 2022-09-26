An X-Men Legends #2 Micro-Review – Wolverine vs. Beast…?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: X-Men Legends #2

AUTHOR: Roy Thomas

ARTISTS: Dave Wachter, Edgar Delgado (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Kaare Andrews.

RELEASED: September 21, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue doesn’t exactly deliver on the cover-promised fight between Wolverine and Beast. That kind of thing is a pet peeve of mine. So this issue left a sour taste in my mouth in that respect.

Still, there’s plenty to like here. Especially for old school Marvel fans. This issue and its predecessor serve as a bridge between Wolverine’s debut in 1974’s The Incredible Hulk #181 and 1975’s Giant-Size X-Men #1. And Dave Wachter and Edgar Delgado once again make it all look beautiful. So X-Men Legends #2 has a pretty big silver lining.

