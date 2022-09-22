Toy Chest Theater: Wolverine vs. T-Rex!

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Here we have an image that asks a question: Who would have the more terrifying roar: Wolverine or a T-Rex?

This image from Ian Saunders has a lot going for it. The simple figure choice and positioning both work well. The idea of a confrontation between these two is a great idea on its own. The bright yellow to dark orange background creates a nice and intense vibe, will also obviously invoking a sunrise. The glow it casts on Wolvie in particular is great. I also love the spittle around the T-Rex’s tongue, which adds that little extra touch of realism.

The really fun thing about this pic? You can hear it. Wolverine’s primal bellow mixed with the gargantuan T-Rex roar from Jurassic Park. It’s enough to give you chills.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

