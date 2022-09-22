An X-Terminators #1 Micro-Review – “…if Barbie Was a Sex Addict.”

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

X-Terminators 1, cover, 2022, Federico Vicentini, Matt MillaTITLE: X-Terminators #1 (of 5)
AUTHOR: Leah Williams
ARTISTS: Carlos Gomez, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Federico Vicentini & Matt Milla.
 RELEASED: September 21, 2022

Picture what movies like Bridesmaids or Rough Night would be like in the Marvel Universe, and you’ve basically got X-Terminators. That’s a compliment. This first issue is a lot of fun, with our three girls (Dazzler, Jubilee, and Boom-Boom) having fun and getting into trouble.

Early in the issue, Jubilee gets a triad of awesome zingers on Boom-Boom. The best of which being: “You look like if Barbie was a sex addict.”

And yes, there is a sexy dimension to this book. So if that’s something you enjoy in your comic books, you’ll be satisfied here.

