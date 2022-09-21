The Flash #786 Micro-Review – Flash Family Fun

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #786

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Amancay Nahuelpan, Jeromy Cox & Peter Pantazis (Colorists), Justin Birch (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: September 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

What Jeremy Adams has managed to do, at least with these last several issues I’ve read, is turn The Flash into a fun book about a family of heroes. This, as opposed to a book that’s simply about Barry Allen or Wally West. These Dark Crisis tie-ins in particular have been a nice supplement to the main miniseries.

Wally, Linda and the kids mingle with some heroes from the larger DC Universe in this issue. Robin has a couple of cute interactions with Irey. Amancay Nahuelpan and our colorists also give us a hell of a Justice Society.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.