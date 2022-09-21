A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #7 Micro-Review – A Sidekick For Superman

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #7

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer)

RELEASED: September 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Dan Mora once again gets to draw the classic Teen Titans in this issue. At what point do we just give this man the keys to a Teen Titans book?

Mark Waid nicely crafts a very sympathetic backstory for David, the character who’s about to become Superman’s sidekick. His backstory also has some tragic commonalities with that of both Superman and Batman. Both these factors work wonders in getting us invested in a character whose story will no doubt continue to be tragic.

