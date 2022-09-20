A Black Adam #4 Micro-Review – Hell and Hijinks

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Black Adam 4, cover, 2022, Irvin RodriguezTITLE: Black Adam #4 (of 12)
AUTHOR: Christopher Priest
ARTISTS: Rafa Sandoval, Matt Herms (Colorist), Willie Schubert (Letterer). Cover by Irvin Rodriguez.
 RELEASED: September 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

What I said last time about my inability to get interested in Black Adam’s exchanges with godly characters still stands. But once again, Malik White’s adventures get me through the issue. This month, a certain rhyming Demon visits him at home. Hell and hijinks break lose. Great stuff.

So can we talk about how “White Adam” is apparently Malik’s supehero name? My initial instinct was to facepalm a that. But let’s be honest: Is it that much worse than Black Adam?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

