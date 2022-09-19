Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1 Micro-Review – Martian Squidhunter?!?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1

AUTHORS: Tini Howard, Dan Watters

ARTISTS: Leila Del Duca, Brandon Peterson, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Michael Atiyeh (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer). Cover by Del Duca & Bellaire.

RELEASED: September 13, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue’s Wonder Woman feature is all well and good. But what I came away thinking about was the straight up bizarre Martian Manhunter back-up.

Two words: Martian Squidhunter.

Dan Watters, Brandon Peterson, and Michael Atiyeh craft a noir tale in black, white, and red. J’onn, and every other human on Earth, now has a squid face. They look not unlike the ood species from Doctor Who. It’s downright haunting. But at the same time, I love the creativity. So it gets a big thumbs up from me.

